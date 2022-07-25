DC government agency to host hiring event

The summer hiring event will be held virtually on August 11 and 12. Officials say those interested must register in advance.

WASHINGTON — Mayor Bowser announced Wednesday that the DC Department of Human Services is hosting a hiring event for D.C. residents who are interested in working for the District’s government.

The hiring event will take place on August 11 and 12 and according to a press release, agencies that are participating in the hiring event “will make on-the-spot job offers.” Registration for the event is required and will open on July 29 and will end on August 7. Officials continue to add that jobs will be offered to qualified residents.

Nearly 1,000 job vacancies are up for grabs in the D.C. government including positions for health and human services, public safety, government operations and infrastructure, officials say.

Three seminars are being hosted in preparation for the hiring event and will include tips on resume writing, interviewing, best practices for virtual recruiter engagement and navigating the virtual platform, according to the press release. The first will be July 28 from noon – 1:30 p.m. and the second will be July 29 from 3 – 4:30 p.m. The last seminar will be on August 5 from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Bowser also announced on Monday that about 8,000 non-union D.C. Government employees will receive pay increases and bonuses. This is due to Bowser signing the Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023 District Government Employee Pay Schedules Emergency Approval Act of 2022 which will implement “a retroactive cost of living increase of 1.5% for Fiscal Year 2022, a 3.5% one-time, retroactive bonus for Fiscal Year 2022, and a 2.5% cost of living increase for Fiscal Year 2023,” according to the press release.

Bowser signed a four-year collective bargaining agreement in March which included a 3.5% bonus for the 2022 fiscal year and a 2.5% increase for the 2023 fiscal year, and a 3% increase for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years, according to the press release. The agreement was made with Compensation Units 1 and 2 which represent seven labor organizations and 20 local unions that support nearly 10,000 DC government career services employees, the press release continues.