'More than just golf courses' | DC municipals to see major restorations over the coming years

Langston, East Potomac and Rock Creek will all see restorations after an agreement between the National Park Service and interested outside investors.

WASHINGTON — The three pubic golf courses ran by the National Park Service (NPS) in Washington will have some major renovations completed in the near future.

While the plans to do so are still in the developing stages, the hopes are to broaden the game to underserved communities in the District and enhance the destinations and views of the Nation's Capitol that can be enjoyed through the game of golf.

Langston Golf Course, East Potomac Golf Course and Rock Creek Golf Course are the three municipals that eventually will see multiyear and multimillion-dollar restorations after an agreement between the National Park Service and interested outside investors.

National Links Trust (NLT) is the nonprofit set up to begin negotiations for the future renovations, with a goal of having a lease in place with a developer no later than September 30, 2020.

“These properties are more than just golf courses” commented Michael McCartin, co-founder of NLT. “They are unique cultural and recreational resources with a long and commendable record of offering affordable access to the game of golf. ...We are honored to take on the responsibility of revitalizing these remarkable properties and look forward to expanding recreational opportunities for underserved communities, including seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities and those new to golf.”

National Trust Links will look to partner with Troon Golf, LLC. Designs for renovations will also likely come from golf architects Tom Doak, Gil Hanse and Beau Welling — with Mike Keiser serving as a senior adviser for the course designs for NLT.

According to Will Smith, co-founder of NLT: “We are also partnering with civic, philanthropic and environmental organizations such as First Tee of Greater Washington, DC, Golf. My Future. My Game., Anacostia Watershed Society and many others that share our vision and commitment to serving youth, historic user groups and the community generally. ...We plan to develop attractive community gathering venues and are committed to maintaining environmentally sound open spaces for the benefit of all those who want to come and enjoy these parks, golfers and non-golfers alike.”

The history of NPS's golf courses in DC date back to the turn of the 20th Century. Both East Potomac and Langston were some of the first municipal courses that helped broaden the game in the US.

Located in Southeast, Langston has a rich history as being one of the first African American operated public golf course.

The renovations to the three golf courses will be something that also will hopefully bring some original style and character to these aging courses.

New plans for East Potomac will look to also establish a similar look to the original design of the course by Walter Travis, who took inspiration from the Old Course at St. Andrews to design the original 18 holes.

To learn more about the future plans for DC's public golf course, click here.