Police: 1 dead, at least 9 shot after Southeast DC shooting

Forensic teams and D.C. Police are actively investigating the scene. No arrests have been made.

WASHINGTON — An overnight shooting in Southeast, D.C. has killed one person and injured at least nine others Sunday, a spokesperson with D.C. Police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., near the 3300 block of Dubois Place in Southeast, with multiple detectives and forensic squads still on the scene into Sunday morning.

Cousin Octavia Brown and grandmother Patience Brown said the victim was their loved one: 17-year-old Christopher Brown, a father to a 1-year-old son. An officer with DC's Sixth District confirmed the victim is an adult male.

An official with D.C Fire and EMS said they transported nine others with gunshot wounds to nearby hospitals immediately after officials arrived. Responders also took two others to a hospital for gunshot wounds near the scene at separate locations.

D.C. Police also transported victims, said the EMS official, but as of Sunday morning, there is no official number for how many they reported.

Over 20 responding units arrived at the scene, including paramedics, ambulances and emergency supervisors. No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning and no further details have been announced yet by DC Police.

One neighbor told WUSA9 that the shooting occurred during a block party or cookout that was kicking off on the residential street late last night, with "hundreds" of people in the street. One resident said he saw a man "slumped over on a car bleeding like crazy," saying many were ducking for cover when shots rang out.

This was that 34th & EAT cookout Malik (@allhomage) was bragging about on IG with all them bottles of Dusse. People been warning him all day this was a bad idea bc of the pandemic, and now look at him with 2 kinds of blood on his hands. Pathetic. Im so angry for my city tonight😤 https://t.co/n9S1NP1JV5 — Miranda👟 (@Minne_miraaa) August 9, 2020

#BREAKING cont: neighbors say there was a big block party here yesterday that started around 5. Blocks of streets were crowded with people. They tell us they heard multiple gunshots. Still waiting to get official update from police. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/bj2W7aO5Xk — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) August 9, 2020

On social media, several accounts posted images of an event called "EAT Cookout" that took place near 34th and Dubois Place with hundreds in attendance. It is not yet confirmed if that was the location of the shooting.

"We have got to start being apart of the solution," John Ayala, the grandfather of 11-year-old Davon McNeal, said. McNeal was shot and killed in a Southeast neighborhood not far from Dubois Place on the Fourth of July.

"D.C. is under siege," he said at Sunday's scene.

Early Sunday morning, keys, flipflops and other personal items were still seen scattered on the sidewalk of the scene.

Roads remained closed on 34th Street between Minnesota Avenue and D Street as police continue to investigate the scene.