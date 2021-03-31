DC Department of Public Works closes parking enforcement facility amid COVID case outbreak

D.C. Department of Public Works (DPW) is closing its parking enforcement facility on March 31 after four employees tested positive for COVID over the last two weeks.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Department of Public Works (DPW) is closing its parking enforcement facility on March 31 after four employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two weeks, according to a statement from the department.

DPW said that no public exposures resulted from these cases and that a "deep cleaning" of its parking enforcement facility is underway.

Employees at the parking enforcement facility or who came in contact with those infected have notified, according to DPW.

Here is the full statement from the D.C. Department of Public Works:

"The Department of Public Works (DPW) is closing down its parking enforcement facility on March 31, out of an abundance of caution, to do a deep cleaning of the entire building due to 4 confirmed employee Covid cases over the last two weeks. As per our DCHR/DOH protocols for confirmed cases, Employees at the location and/ or deemed to have been in close contact were notified. No public exposure resulted from these cases."