Community holds peace walk to remember Nyiah Courtney, other children killed in DC

WASHINGTON — Community members are planning a peace walk less than a week after 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney was killed in Southeast D.C.

Five other people were shot in the drive-by shooting last Friday including Nyiah’s mother.

The community remains outraged after what went down at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard on July 16.

Family and community members are begging for help to get whoever killed Nyiah off the streets. D.C. Police Department announced it found the car believed to be connected to the case, but so far no one is in custody. Nyiah died shortly after someone drove the recovered car through the intersection and fired multiple gunshots.

Those who knew the 6-year-old described her as a sweet girl who was full of life and loved to dance.

A community organization known as ‘Guns Down Friday’ is partnering with a young, local rapper to host a peace walk at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Organizers are calling for an end to gun violence and asking for the community’s help in getting justice for Nyiah’s family.

“I see this so often. When someone is killed, the community comes together, we really, and after that nothing is done,” Jawanna Hardy, with Guns Down Friday, said. “It’s always the people around my age. So, to see a young man want to get involved in the community – someone who doesn’t do that often… it was just a beautiful thing.”