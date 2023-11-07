DC Council crime bill passes 12-1

According to D.C. Police data, there has been a 33% increase in violent crime and as of July 10, 129 lives have been lost.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Council passed emergency legislation on Tuesday aimed at tackling the District's ongoing violent crime woes.

According to DC Police data, there has been a 33% increase in violent crime and as of July 10, 129 lives have been lost. Now, seven months into the new year, a bill introduced by Councilmember Brooke Pinto passed 12-1 in emergency legislation in Tuesday’s session.

Critics said the crime only became an emergency when it impacted residents west of the river.

“This violence was at first only contained in two areas: Ward 8 and Ward 7,” said 8C06 Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Robbie Woodland. "Now there's a trickle-down effect and it's spilling to other wards and now it's an issue. We've been dying for years.”

The series of crime bills make discharging a gun a felony, strangulation an offense punishable by up to five years in prison, gives judges the ability to detain people (adults and juveniles) accused of violent crimes while they await trial, and clarifies the criteria allowing police pursuits to protect public safety.

“By making sure that if someone has an ankle monitor and is out on pretrial if they go out and commit another crime, that location information is permissible in court,” explained the bill’s author CM Brooke Pinto.

Another aspect of the legislation calls for more transparency in the Office of Unified Communications (OUC), which oversees the city's 911 call center.

There have been some success stories this year at the center, complete with commendations for call takers and gratitude from the people they've helped.

But, D.C.'s 911 has also sent help to the wrong locations, sometimes in tragic situations like a deadly car crash in the Anacostia River in April.

And other times, people call and can't get through.

The OUC gave WUSA9 the following statement on Tuesday:

"The Office of Unified Communications (OUC) is committed to transparency about how we critically evaluate performance to understand root causes, integrate best practices, and quickly implement changes to provide equitable access to 311 and 911 services for every resident of the District of Columbia. When a caller dials 911 in Washington, DC, they are either met with a live person ready to take their call or a message in multiple languages advising them to stay on the line. All calls where a caller stays in the queue as prompted are answered in the order they are received into our 911 system. If you are waiting in queue, never hang up if you call 911 - stay on the line."

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.