D.C.'s Council Chairman knows what it's like to dial 911 and wait on hold

The Council is considering emergency legislation aimed at improving the troubled 911 system.

WASHINGTON — One aspect of a new crime bill the D.C. Council is set to consider calls for more transparency in the Office of Unified Communications (OUC) which oversees the city's 911 call center.

There have been some success stories this year at the center, complete with commendations for call takers and gratitude from the people they've helped.

But, D.C.'s 911 has also sent help to the wrong locations, sometimes in tragic situations like a deadly car crash in the Anacostia River in April.

And other times, people call and can't get through.

"There's been increasing attention to difficulties that citizens have with calling 911," said Council Chairman Phil Mendelson during a Monday press briefing.

Mendelson said he recently called 911 after witnessing a hit and run.

"And I was put on hold, hung up, called back, put on hold, hung up, called back, put on hold. And that should not be," he said.

The problems are not new. The Office of Unified Communication, which runs the 911 center, has for years come under criticism for understaffing and inadequate training.

Tuesday, the D.C. Council is expected to consider emergency legislation that would require the OUC to make public its data on staffing shortages, how long it takes to answer a call, how long it takes to send help, errors in answer those calls, and the number of calls that are dropped.

"I used to have oversight over OUC. And it was a big deal to minimize anybody being on hold. And I've heard reports of it, and then I experienced it. And I... it's just unacceptable," said Mendelson.

OUC did get a new director after the council pushed back on the mayor's first choice for the job.

But, they're still not satisfied with how the office is running.

The chairman says the hope with this legislation is that transparency with data will help city leaders fix the problems with 911.