DC carpool program could add $10 back in your pocket per trip

Drivers can make up to $600 a year on their ride to and from work.

WASHINGTON — Want to earn a little extra cash while on the way to work? If the answer is yes, carpooling might be the answer you never knew you needed.

As ride-sharing apps have become popular among commuters, the DMV has stepped on the gas when it comes to innovative ways to get people to work. CarpoolNow Driver Incentive Program isn't a new program but it could be something that might put a little money back in your tank.

The program's purpose is to encourage commuters to carpool to and from work by taking advantage of the Commuter Connections mobile application, CarpoolNow.

Drivers in the program will receive an incentive payment for picking up a passenger using the mobile application as long as a portion of the trip happens in the Washington, D.C. metro region. This means the trip can start, end, or just pass through the area.

The maximum amount of money that can be earned by drivers is $10 per trip, for an annual total of $600.

The DMV has continuously provided different outlets for ridesharing services throughout the years including safe alternatives for women-only rides and options for kids. Carpooling has become a popular option as a way to save money and even reduce travel times through the use of HOV lanes.