DC 14-year-old arrested for violent robbery on H Street

Police believe the young boy and others assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property and ran away from the scene near the Chinatown/Gallery Place Metro stop.

WASHINGTON — A 14-year-old boy in D.C. has been arrested for a violent robbery on H Street in Northwest D.C.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, July 11, happened in the 800 block around 7:30 pm. Police say that "suspects" approached the victim, assaulted them, took their things and ran from the scene near the Chinatown/Gallery Place Metro stop.

Police did not specify what items were taken. The officers also did not say they had arrested any other suspects. The young teen was arrested on the scene by responding officers.

According to the department, the boy was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action and is advised to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's text tip line at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District.

