Under new DC mandate, insurers would be required to cover coronavirus tests for those at high-risk

"If you need a test, you should get a test and shouldn't be worried about the cost," Bowser said of the mandate.

WASHINGTON — A new mandate from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office would require insurers to cover coronavirus tests for those who are at high-risk.

The new mandate, which was issued Aug. 25, requires all health insurers to cover testing for residents who are in high-risk settings or have high-risk complications from the virus. It also requires insurers to cover testing of disease caused by the coronavirus or those who have potentially already been exposed to those in the coronavirus.

“If you need a test, you should get a test and you shouldn’t be worried about the cost,” Bowser said regarding the new mandate. "This is one more way we can keep Washingtonians safe and work to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Insurers would cover one test a week for free and those looking to get tested wouldn't need approval from a doctor, the new order said.

The new mandate would be in effect through a D.C. public health emergency. Previously, insurers would use CDC guidelines to determine whether or not someone qualified. This would allow residents within the Districts to get access to free tests as insurers would follow D.C.'s health order first.

As of Aug. 26, the seven-day average of COVID cases for the District has remained flat. Daily new cases are, on average, down roughly 20% from where they were on July 31, but little of that progress has happened over the past week.