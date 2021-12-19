'It's really exploded this last week': College Park clinic testing 1,000 a day

COVID-19 testing clinic is inundated with people who need tests

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — People waited in long lines as thousands flock to a COVID testing site in College Park, where Express Healthcare has been inundated this week.

“Optimistically speaking, it’s about two hours’ (wait), I’m afraid today is going to be longer,” Express Healthcare manager Ward Rodgers said. “Today we’re getting hit harder than more recently. It’s really exploded this last week.”

Rodgers said two weeks ago his clinic was handling only 100-200 tests a day. Now they’re doing 1,000 a day.

“They’re requiring testing,” Rodgers said. “That’s a lot of testing that’s going to be required and unfortunately, we are setting records but not in a good way.”

Police are helping organize the crowds of people as schools and businesses see more positive cases and require tests.

Test early! Manager at Express Healthcare in College Park warns they are inundated. PCR turnaround is now up to 72 hours



Wait time for testing is 2 hours. Were set up to test 100-200 a day, now doing 1k a day. Many in line are testing for flights home this week. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/krOJXEkpog — Katie Kyros (@KatieKyros) December 19, 2021

Rogers warns that the wait times are longer than ever for results, between 48-72 hours.

"We have travelers coming up needing to get the PCR results, and we cannot guarantee them in that turnaround time, which we've been as good as anybody for turnaround time, but we are being overwhelmed," Rodgers said.

They’re also helping University of Maryland students who need the tests to fly home.

“It’s a big line, we have to wait here, it’s freezing, and I want to see my family on Christmas,” University of Maryland senior Anushri Pripathi said.

Pripathi needs a negative COVID test to fly to India on December 21st. She said she's worried it could be positive, after she sat for her exams last week in-person.