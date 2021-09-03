'Back to the Future' DeLorean among classic cars at the Capital | It's A DC Thing

The Cool Cars at the Capital event celebrates iconic cars added to the National Historic Vehicle Register every year.

WASHINGTON — A month-long celebration of classic cars kicks off on the National Mall Friday.

Nonprofit organization Hagerty Drivers Foundation brings a new class of iconic cars for its Cool Cars at the Capital event. The event is used to celebrate the new cars added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.

The National Vehicle Register is a program created in partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior and Library of Congress to celebrate and catalog the world’s most significant automobiles. This year, one of the inductees is the iconic 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 "Time Machine" from Back to the Future. The DeLorean will be on the National Mall from September 3-9.

“We believe the cultural significance of our automotive past is worth preserving”, said Diane Parker, VP, Hagerty Drivers Foundation in a release. “We support programs that help celebrate the unique impact cars have had on our culture ensuring these cultural icons will never be lost or forgotten.”

Other members of the 2021 class include the 1970 Dodge Challenger RT SE aka "The Black Ghost" on display from September 10-17, the 1921 Dusenberg Straight Eight aka the "Castle Dusenberg on display from September 18-24, and the 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S from Cannon Ball Run on display from September 25-October 1.

“This September we will be celebrating automotive culture in Washington, DC and it is one of the few times that cars are allowed on the National Mall,” said Jonathan Klinger, Executive Director of the Hagerty Drivers Foundation. “This is all about sharing America’s automotive heritage.”