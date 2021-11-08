Young artists win art competition with White House works | It's A DC Thing

Students from across the country competed in the with different views of the White House.

WASHINGTON — The White House just awarded some very talented students from across the country.

The students were asked to create a picture of the White House that best depicts and reflects the building and its diverse history. It was a national student competition, and we now know the winners.

Seoyoung from Texas won in the oldest age bracket for grades 9 through 12 with her piece titled "Holding Up the United States."

Allie from Michigan won in her category for students in grades 4 through 8. She calls her piece "The Need to Mend." It focuses on some of the issues our country faces right now.

The youngest category was for students in kindergarten through third grade. Gabrielle from Detroit, Michigan, created the winning piece, called "Enslaved African Americans Built the White House."

“I was inspired to paint this picture because of the history I read and learned from my father. The White House is a symbol of America that was built by enslaved African Americans. The Red Stripes symbolizes our struggle for freedom. The White Stripes symbolize the purity of our struggle. Blue is the symbol of justice for all people no matter what color. The Stars represent the unity of all people coming together. The shackled hands are the hands of enslaved Africans who built the White House," Gabrielle explained.

All three winners beat out more than 500 students nationwide. Their wins come with a $1,000 cash prize.