WASHINGTON -- For the third time ever, a Washington Post food critic gave a restaurant on the Wharf a zero-star rating.

From the service to the plastic straws, Food Critic Tom Sietsema described Le Vie as a combination between Las Vegas and a Carnival Cruise.

The restaurant features a Mediterranean menu and opened on the Wharf in July.

Sietsema said he went into the restaurant hopeful, but left with the conclusion that diners pay for the view.

He lists the following as the main problems the restaurant needs to fix:

Service - Sietsema suggests for servers not to interrupt guests who are engaging in a conversation. "The better tack: They should do a walk-by to “read” the table, using facial expressions and other cues to determine guest satisfaction," he wrote in his review.

Wine list - Sietsema's biggest concern: There's only five bottled wines listed.

Lack of raw fish in the ceviche dish - The dish featured cooked fish or seafood.

Poor lettuce and poor oysters - Sietsema said the basics in the restaurant were messed up. "Meanwhile, the cheddar on my hamburger appeared to have been applied straight from the fridge. Unmelted, the cheese was stiff, cool to the touch," he wrote.

Still using plastic straws - "A woke restaurant offers paper or reusable metal ones." Sietsema said.

Unrecognizable food - According to Sietsema, less is more. "I was reminded of these fine points when a whole branzino was set down, split and overdressed with a kitchen sink of garnishes, including clams, tomatoes and artichokes," he wrote.

Cooks not tasting their work - "While the roast chicken certainly looked the part, and pickled mushrooms sound like an interesting foil, the entree and its accompaniments (fingerling potatoes and cauliflower florets) tasted as if a cup of hot oil had been poured over them," Sietsema wrote.

La Vie owner Mike Bramson made the following statement to WUSA9's Debra Alfarone about Sietsema's review:

“We appreciate the constructive criticism. As a group and as individuals we are always striving to improve. We will approach this review as we would any guest feedback and will use it to fine tune the dining experience we offer at La Vie. We believe people will continue to come in and form their own opinions. Word of mouth is stronger than any one person and we stand behind our staff, food, cocktails, decor and everyone who helped shape La Vie. We feel we have built one of the most stunning and unique spaces in DC and we encourage people to come see and experience it for themselves. Our doors are open to everyone one, including critics.”

