WASHINGTON -- This week, Yelp is rolling out a new “health score” for restaurants in New York, California, Texas, Illinois and Washington, D.C.

The user-generated review site is pulling health inspection records from local health department websites.

This information is already available to the public, but not easily accessible. Yelp is using a third-party data company to scrape those dot-gov sites for information.

This program was tested in San Francisco starting in 2013. Restaurants are given a score between one and 100, with 100 being best. A description of each health violation is listed along with the number of inspections.

“We have heard from our restaurant members that they are concerned and uncomfortable with this recent change on Yelp," said the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington President and CEO, Kathy E. Hollinge.

The restaurants are concerned because the D.C. Department of Health does not rate restaurants using the same method as Yelp.

“The industry is not concerned so much about transparency as they are about there being correct information out there for the public. Operators are concerned about how the scores are aggregated, given that the DOH here does not issue numeric scores. Also, restaurant inspections happen frequently and operators are concerned that the information available online may not be the most up to do date, and may not include amendments for any infractions that have been corrected since the last inspection,” said Hollinger.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington is still working with Yelp and DOH to make sure the most accurate information is being presented.

