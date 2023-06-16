DC police search for suspects who attacked Minnesota congressman's staffer in attempted robbery

The staffer is expected to be OK and make a full recovery.

WASHINGTON — A staffer for a Minnesota congressman was attacked after Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game in the District, the congressman said in a statement on Friday. DC Police are asking for the public's help to find the people responsible for the attack.

Rep. Brad Finstad (R-Minnesota) said a member of his team was attacked outside of his residence by a man armed with a gun.

The unnamed staff member is OK and is expected to make a full recovery, Finstad said in a statement.

The statement didn't say exactly where in town the attack took place – only that it happened "just blocks from the U.S. Capitol."

According to police, the incident happened in the 1200 block of Van Street, Southeast in the Navy Yard neighborhood, close to Nationals Park. Around 3 a.m. Thursday, suspects approached the staffer, assaulted him and pointed a gun at him. Police said the staffer ran off before the suspects could rob him.

Police released images of the vehicle used in the attack that we caught on nearby surveillance video. They ask anyone who may have information, or recognizes the car, to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Finstad released the following statement on Friday:

“Following Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, one of my staffers was attacked outside of his residence by an armed gunman. Thankfully, he will be able to make a full recovery and the extent of his physical injuries was minor. I thank the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and their attention to this incident.”

“In Washington, D.C. and cities across the country, anti-police, soft-on-crime policies have created lawless societies that endanger the public and empower criminal behavior. It’s time we started treating criminals like criminals and bring back commonsense policies that imprison career criminals, keep the public safe, and allow our police officers to adequately protect our communities and keep violent criminals off the streets.”

This attack comes four months after a Minnesota congresswoman was attacked in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building.

Police say Rep. Angie Craig was able to defend herself, throwing hot coffee at the suspect before escaping.