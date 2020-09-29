2020 Congressional Black Caucus goes virtual

The CBC is partnering with BET to air The Phoenix Awards.

WASHINGTON — Issues affecting Black voters have been front of mind lately and it’s what makes this year’s Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) all the more important. It’s, of course, going virtual this year and has a number of specific focuses.

Atop that list-- the 2020 U.S. Census.

Historically, minorities have been undercounted for decades. The deadline to complete the 2020 U.S. Census is Monday, Oct. 5. They also have more than 90 free sessions for people to attend virtually to discuss politics and voting in depth. Those will be available on demand.

Dr. Erica Southerland with the Congressional Black Caucus says their goal is to ensure every voter is not only educated on the people they’re voting for but educating the masses on what each elected position is and the role it plays in our everyday life.

Economics, healthcare, and education disparities are other key topics, along with voter suppression – and the rights you have when casting your vote.

“Of course the election is a big deal. Perhaps one of the biggest and most influential in our time, in our lifetimes. And while as the Congressional Black Caucus foundation we are a 501C3 nonprofit and we don't have a partisan stance. We are non-partisan, but we absolutely are strongly encouraging everyone to vote, have a voting plan, make sure that you are aware of the laws and options to vote in your state, and that you are becoming registered if you're not in these last few weeks. In many states, there is still an opportunity," Dr. Southerland said.

Higher education is another hot ticket item.

Giani Clarkson, the President of the Omicron Lambda Alpha Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. hosted a panel specifically discussing the security and understanding of HBCU’s in today’s world.

“We have amazing panelists that will be talking about what are the concerns of the HBCUs," Clarkson said. "How do you as an ally of HBCUs best support them and their practices? And what are just some things that you just did not know personally about HBCUs? And what are they dealing with inside of this pandemic?”

HBCUs will be a focal point at the Congressional Black Caucus this year. Other key points:

-Healthcare disparities

-Economic equality

-Voter suppression#GetUpDC #CBC pic.twitter.com/BM4AZm2LEW — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) September 29, 2020

Dr. Southerland also mentioned their Virtual Day of Healing will be a chance to unite us as a nation – after a taxing year for so many people, between the pandemic and the months of racial justice following the deaths of Black people by police.