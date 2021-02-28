Children's National Hospital will offer vaccine to eligible DC teens

The Pfizer vaccine is the one that will be given out by the hospital, said Children's National Hospital.

WASHINGTON — The Children's National Hospital will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to 16 and 17-year-olds that qualify for inoculation, according to a news release from the hospital.

To be put on a waitlist for the vaccine, a form must be filled out.

There is currently a limited about of vaccines. An invitation to make an appointment will be sent via text as soon as the hospital can accommodate the request and in accordance with its vaccine supply, according to Children's National Hospitals.

"One parent or guardian must attend the vaccination with 16-17-year-old dependent patients to consent to the vaccination. We will not allow telephone or absentee consent," said the hospital in its news release.

The news from the Children's National Hospital comes after DC's vaccination website has had issues over the last week that have frustrated residents in the District.

The District made thousands of appointments available again on Friday to residents who meet specific eligibility requirements, such as certain medical conditions if you're younger than 65 years old, to all zip codes.

DC Health added a registration session on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9:00 a.m. for eligible residents with qualifying medical conditions in priority zip codes. City officials said 3,500 appointments were made available. The appointments were booked in less than an hour Saturday, with the next opening being scheduled for release on March 4.