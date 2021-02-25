Glitches on DC's vaccine registration portal leave residents frustrated

The problems began soon after the portal website opened to more than 4,000 new eligible residents under DC Health's new phase.

WASHINGTON — Frustration is mounting among many residents in the District eager to get the latest batch of vaccines after the online appointment system had a dismal start on the first day appointments were expanded to a new group.

The city initially said in a tweet there was a high volume of traffic that could cause delays. However, it also became evident from the flurry of residents commenting on social media that the vaccine portal somehow didn't update to accept eligible residents under the new phase.

The District announced about 4,350 vaccination appointments would be made available on its sign-up portal at 9 a.m. Thursday for people who live in priority zip codes in Wards 5, 7 and 8. Residents had to be 65 years old or older, have a qualifying medical condition for people 18 and older or be a member of an eligible workforce.

The city listed 20 medical conditions which include cancer, HIV, asthma, hypertension, pregnancy and obesity.

Beginning at 9 am, approximately 4,350 vaccination appointments will be made available for District residents who live in priority zip codes and:



- are 65 years old or older; OR

- have a qualifying medical condition (18 and older); OR

pic.twitter.com/fpOkQ6Jdn0 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 25, 2021

Sianna Boschetti, who said she met the criteria of being obese, kept refreshing the website and filled out the questionnaire, only to receive a message at the end that she wasn't qualified for the vaccine.

"I was very bummed and I was very surprised," Boschetti said. "After all of the build up to this, they made this little mistake they forgot to update the website or didn't prepare for the volume of people."

Much like Boschetti, many others shared screenshots of the message that said, "Currently, vaccination appointments are only available for District residents who were 65 years of age and older and/or occupants listed on coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccine."

Another resident told WUSA9 it was confusing because the homepage of the portal system clearly stated having a qualifying medical condition for people 18 and older made you eligible for the vaccine. He tried calling the department but couldn't get through with the number of callers overwhelming the phone system.



DC Health acknowledged the problems on social media and said it was working with Microsoft to understand why heavy traffic blocked some eligible individuals from getting through.

"We know that the online vaccine portal is not allowing eligible residents with qualifying medical conditions to sign up if they're under the age of 65," Councilwoman Janeese Lewis George tweeted. "@_DCHealth is working to address this issue. We're really sorry about the stress this is causing and will keep you updated."

Councilwoman Christina Henderson also said in a tweet that engineers mid-Thursday morning were working to resolve the issue.

Aware of the issues with the vaccine registration website this morning. Engineers working to fix the problem. Apologies to all for the inconvenience. — Christina Henderson (@chenderson) February 25, 2021

The online appointments that were made available today are now booked, according to DC Health.