Capitol Police arrest over 200 demonstrators for blocking Constitution Avenue during a protest

WASHINGTON — More than 200 people have been arrested by U.S. Capitol Police, including a U.S. senator, in a protest that blocked the street outside the Hart Senate Office Building.

A USCP spokesperson said the demonstration Monday blocked the 100 block of Constitution Avenue, Northeast. In all, 204 people were arrested after the federal police officers around 1:30 p.m. Those arrested have been charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding (D.C. Code §22-1307), according to U.S. Capitol Police.

USCP said its officers issued three warnings on a speaker asking the people to leave the street.

The demonstration was organized by the Poor People's Campaign. According to Twitter posts, the organization challenged President Biden’s staff to honor his commitment to meet with the Poor People Campaign. (WUSA9 does not know what promises from the White House this organization is speaking about)

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (GA- D), was one of the demonstrators arrested by Capitol Police, according to WUSA9's Mike Valerio. Warnock, who is also a reverend in Georgia, was one of many pastors and reverends in attendance at the demonstration. Rev. Jesse Jackson was also seen at the rally.