Stick Mix-up | Capitals Zdeno Chara's hockey sticks shipped to random person in New Jersey

WASHINGTON — Washington Capitals center Zdeno Chara had his hockey sticks mistakenly mailed to a random NBA fan in New Jersey.

Ariel Ben-Abraham posted the shipment mix up on social media this week, including pictures of the hockey sticks, and pictures of the packaging material and documents it came with.

The sticks are worth around $5,000, according to information gathered from the delivery by Ben-Abraham.

Why did Ben-Abraham open up the mail? He runs a clothing company and receives shipments daily, so he taught the package was suppose to be with him for some reason or another.

The Capitals are aware of the mix-up and the mistake is being taken care of.

On 30 December 2020, Chára signed a one-year, $795,000 contract. It is the 43-year-old's first season in Washington.

A native of Slovakia, Chara has played in the National Hockey League since being drafted by the New York Islanders in 1996.