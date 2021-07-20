Smoke from western fires finds its way to the DMV, impacts region's air quality

According to the National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia, the smoke is around 5,000 feet high in the air.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — You may have noticed a bit more color in our sunrise and sunsets -- and that is the smoke from the western forest fires that are raging in Oregon. The smoke hopped on the jet stream and traveled across the continental U.S. and parts of Canada.

The layer of smoke is high enough in the atmosphere so we will not smell it but it does have an impact. According to the National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia, the smoke is around 5,000 feet high in the air.

A Code Orange has been issued Wednesday for most of the DMV, as part of helping people who have issues with air quality stay safe.

Code Orange action items:

Our air quality is forecasted to be Code Orange Wednesday. Code Orange air is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as those with respiratory ailments, heart ailments and young children.

Smoke will still linger in the southern part of the DMV Thursday but cooler and drier air will suppress it more to our south.