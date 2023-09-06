Bear spotted in Northeast DC

Police say the bear is up a tree in the 1300 block of Franklin Street, Northeast

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police said there have been several reports of a black bear spotted in Northeast D.C. Friday morning. Viewer Tasharia Outlaw posted an image on social media of a bear in the area of 14th and Kearny Streets Northeast. Twitter user Miss J Lilly also captured video of the bear running across the street near 14th and Monroe.

Just after 7 a.m. Metropolitan Police Department officers said they were responding to a report of a bear in a tree in the 1300 block of Franklin Street Northeast. Police said roads are closed in the area and animal control officers are responding Friday.

MPD is currently on the scene of a large black bear in a tree in the 1300 block of Franklin Street, NE. There are road closures in the area. Animal Care and Control is responding. pic.twitter.com/wX0nKmhXF3 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 9, 2023

The organization BearWise offers the following tips to keep yourself and your home safe from bears:

Never feed or approach bears:

Intentionally feeding bears or allowing them to find anything that smells or tastes like food teaches bears to approach homes and people looking for more. Bears will defend themselves if a person gets too close, so don't risk your safety and theirs.

Secure food, garbage and recycling:

Food and food odors attract bears, so don't reward them with easily available food, liquids and garbage.

Remove bird feeders when bears are active:

Birdseed and grans have lots of calories, so they're very attractive to bears. Removing feeders is the best way to avoid creating conflicts with bears.

Never leave pet food outdoors:

Feed pets indoors if possible. If you must feed pets outside, feed in single portions and remove food and bowls after feeding. Store pet food where bears can't see or smell it.

Clean and store grills:

Clean grills after each use and make sure that all grease, fat and food particles are removed. Store clean grills and smokers in a secure area that keeps bears out.

Alert neighbors to bear activity: