Police search for black bear spotted in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police in Rockville are searching for a black bear spotted Thursday night. Authorities say the bear was seen in the area of King Farm Boulevard and College Parkway. So far, no other sightings have been reported.

Rockville City Police is working with Maryland Department of Natural Resources to try to find the bear and relocate it somewhere safe. Police are advising those in the area to stay alert and stay calm. Do not approach or attempt to capture the bear. If you see the bear, contact police immediately at 240-314-8900.

The organization BearWise offers the following tips to keep yourself and your home safe from bears:

Never feed or approach bears:

Intentionally feeding bears or allowing them to find anything that smells or tastes like food teaches bears to approach homes and people looking for more. Bears will defend themselves if a person gets too close, so don't risk your safety and theirs.

Secure food, garbage and recycling:

Food and food odors attract bears, so don't reward them with easily available food, liquids and garbage.

Remove bird feeders when bears are active:

Birdseed and grans have lots of calories, so they're very attractive to bears. Removing feeders is the best way to avoid creating conflicts with bears.

Never leave pet food outdoors:

Feed pets indoors if possible. If you must feed pets outside, feed in single portions and remove food and bowls after feeding. Store pet food where bears can't see or smell it.

Clean and store grills:

Clean grills after each use and make sure that all grease, fat and food particles are removed. Store clean grills and smokers in a secure area that keeps bears out.

Alert neighbors to bear activity: