Group walking from Baltimore to the White House to make voices heard on reparations

Rev. Dr. Robert Turner is walking 40 miles from his church in Baltimore to the White House to raise awareness of HR-40 on Presidents' Day

WASHINGTON — A Baltimore reverend is walking from his church in Baltimore to the front gate of the White House on Presidents' Day to call attention to reparations for African-Americans.

Rev. Dr. Robert Turner, Senior Pastor of Empowerment Temple AME church announced he will be walking 40 miles from Baltimore to D.C. It is expected to take 14 hours. Turner calls to walk "40 for 40" because of HR 40, which calls for a group to be formed to recommend reparation strategies. This walk is the reverend's fifth walk. He says it is to call attention to "the long history of failure by the U.S. government to grant reparations for enslavement of African Americans, and post-emancipation racially exclusionary policies."

"America had 16 presidents who presided over slavery," Rev. Turner said in a press statement. "Thirty presidents later, President Biden has the opportunity and an obligation make right on what America has gotten wrong since 1776, her mistreatment of Blacks."

Rev. Turner said that the HR-40 Strategy Group, a broad coalition of reparations organizations and leaders who have been working with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, lead Sponsor on HR-40, are expected join him for the Presidents' Day Walk.

"We want Joe Biden to hear our voices on Presidents' Day. It's time for reparations. It's time for HR-40," Turner said.

