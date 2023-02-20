Historic Black cemetery accidentally sold by Montgomery County Government used as dumping ground

Example video title will go here for this video

The final resting place of former slaves and freed Black people in Potomac will finally be restored amid complaints from descendants, WUSA9 investigation.

As Millner walked through the cemetery, she pointed out the rocks used as headstones in the 1800s.

“I have to fix this,” said Milliner. “I have to make this right.”

Milliner said her great-great-great grandfather and his family are among those buried in the 150-year-old cemetery, filled with the graves of former slaves and freed Blacks.

“I have grandchildren,” said Milliner. “I want them to know this history. I want them to know where they came from.”

“My people,” said Milliner as she stood on the site of the Union Wesley Methodist Church cemetery, how hidden in a wooded area off Piney Meetinghouse Road .

A Black Cemetery Sold :

According to decades-old published reports, Montgomery County auctioned the land in 1975 because of delinquent taxes. Developer Saul Joseph paid $162 for the .62-acre plot, but neither Saul Joseph nor the county knew the cemetery was there when the land was sold.

After Saul Joseph's death, ownership of the land passed to his son, Jeff Joseph.

“I used to have a career where I spent a lot of time working with the government,” Jeff Joseph said in an interview at his Potomac home. “Government screws up, not necessarily on purpose, but screws up. And so, I can't say why they screwed up, but they screwed up.”

“This is on them,” Joseph continued, referring to Montgomery County Government. “Because I would think that if they knew that they were selling a historic Black cemetery, they wouldn’t have done it.”

Jeff Joseph said as his family started learning more about the history of the property, they paid an engineer to survey the boundaries of the land. Jeff Joseph said that the survey revealed more unexpected news.

“It shows that Montgomery County screwed up even more, because not only did they sell us a bunch of green space, that's the cemetery, they sold us the road, Piney Meetinghouse Road, for a good length,” he explained.

In addition to Montgomery County selling a piece of its own road, Jeff Joseph said the family’s survey also shows the county sold a small section of private property on the other side of Piney Meetinghouse.