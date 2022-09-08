'It's a new normal for us' | State of emergency declared in DC over migrants bussed from border

Mayor Muriel Bowser said she will be allocating $10 million for the new Office for Migrant Support, part of which will be reimbursed by FEMA.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency and created a new governmental taskforce on Thursday in response to the busloads of migrants coming to the District from Texas and Arizona.

At a press conference, Bowser said that she was allocating $10 million to build the new Office of Migrant Support, which she added will be partially reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The time-limited emergency will also give Bowser more power and flexibility to direct the mobilization of people and resources to help migrants who choose to stay in D.C.

“We’re putting in place a framework that would allow us to have a coordinated response with our partners,” Bowser said. “This will include a program to meet all buses, and given that most people will move on, our primary focus is to make sure we have a humane, efficient, welcome process that will allow people to move on to their final destination.”

The Office of Migrant Services will be a subdivision of the Department of Health and Human Services and will be responsible for the reception, respite, meals temporary accommodations and other basic needs of migrants arriving after crossing the southern border.

The emergency declaration gives Bowser and her administration temporary powers for 15 days, but she said that she will be sending a request to the D.C. Council to extend the emergency. Bowser added she plans to send the council emergency legislation to codify the new office.

The mayor emphasized that while D.C. would step up to the cause, the nationwide migrant crisis goes beyond her political powers, and she called on the federal government to fix a broken immigration system.