New Amtrak trains will eliminate 30-minute delay on trips to Virginia

The new multi-powered trains are expected to add 1.5 million passengers annually.

WASHINGTON — A new fleet of trains for Amtrak means that trips across the Potomac will no longer face delays for engine changes.

On Wednesday, the Washington-headquartered rail service announced a $7.3 billion investment with Siemens Mobility to manufacture a new fleet of up to 83 multi-powered trains that will gradually begin to replace the current rollingstock, many of which have been in service for more than 40 years, according to Amtrak C.E.O Bill Flynn.

"This investment is essential to preserving and growing our Northeast Regional and state-supported services and will allow our customers to travel comfortably and safely, while deeply reducing criteria pollutants," Flynn said.

Being multi-powered, the trains have the ability to switch between electrified and non-electrified tracks, which means passengers travelling to Virginia will no longer have to wait 30 minutes for Amtrak to switch between electric-powered and diesel-powered engines, according to DJ Stadtler, executive director of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority

The new fleet will include remote monitoring and fully integrated digital diagnostics which will enable Amtrak to test and develop new technology, introduce new maintenance approaches to drive efficiency, increase availability, reduce long term costs and ultimately add over 1.5 million passengers annually, as stated in a press release.

In addition to various upgrades to onboard amenities -- including more comfortable seats, cabin Wi-Fi, USB power outlets and self-service food options -- some trains of the new fleet will also incorporate hybrid-battery technology which will first be introduced for New York's Empire Service, according to Michael Cahill, president of Siemens Mobility, Rolling Stock in North America.

"Over the past decade, we’ve worked closely with Amtrak and its state partners to develop and deliver trains that meet the needs of America’s travelers, these next generation trainsets build on that experience and offer much more," Cahill said.