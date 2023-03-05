Suspicious person spotted on campus did not appear to mean harm, American University says

An investigation began after officials learned of a person behaving in "an unusual manner" in Kerwin Hall on Thursday, April 27.

WASHINGTON — Days after a suspicious person on campus prompted increased security at American University, school officials say it does not appear that the person meant any harm.

An investigation began after officials learned of a person behaving in "an unusual manner" in Kerwin Hall on Thursday, April 27. The investigation caused an increased police presence on campus at the end of the month.

In a letter posted on the American University website, CFO, Vice President Bronté Burleigh-Jones said officials spoke with witnesses, reviewed surveillance video and tracked the person's movements on campus.

"Following his interaction in Kerwin Hall classrooms, the video showed him spending short periods of time at other campus locations with very limited contact with community members," Burleigh-Jones wrote.

The suspicious person has not been seen since he left campus Thursday. Burleigh-Jones says there is no evidence that the person intended to cause harm.

"His behavior observed on video showed an individual who appears to be wandering with no apparent intended destination or specific purpose," Burleigh-Jones wrote. "None of the information received or reviewed to date indicates an intent to do harm."

The campus remains secure and activities are continuing as scheduled with the increased police presence. Anyone who feels unsafe is urged to contact the AUPD emergency phone number at (202) 885-3636.

