Suspicious person prompts increased police patrols at American University

Based on the information collected so far, there is no known indication of a threat to the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — American University students and staff should expect an increased police presence on campus Friday after an incident in Kerwin Hall Thursday afternoon. The university's vice president sent a letter to the AU community explaining the situation on Friday.

Vice President Bronté Burleigh-Jones said in the letter that an investigation is underway after receiving reports of a person behaving in "an unusual manner." Following the reports Thursday, American University Police Department officers checked the building, spoke to the community members who reported the situation and began reviewing surveillance video.

Further details about what happened in Kerwin Hall were not immediately available.

Based on the information collected so far, there is no known indication of a threat to the community, Burleigh-Jones said in the letter. The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking to identify any persons of interest related to the incident.

"To continue supporting the safety and well-being of our community, AUPD has increased patrols on campus, including officers on foot, in vehicles, and in buildings," the letter says.

Despite the increased presence, there is no change to campus activities or classes.