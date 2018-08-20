Washington — WASHINGTON -- Metro Transit Police say there are still no arrests in a violent assault that left a woman injured enough to be treated at the hospital.

Before the sidewalk beating, the white woman involved yelled a racial slur at several passengers. Many of those passengers were black.

Police said the incident started with an altercation on the X2 bus last Tuesday at around 6 p.m. A woman running for DC ANC Commissioner posted three videos of the incident to a public Twitter page. That page has since been changed to "private."

The same videos found were also found on YouTube.

In the YouTube videos, the woman is seen complaining she was hit on the head. As the woman moves to get off the bus, she turns around and is recorded yelling the “N” word at the passengers.

In another video of the incident, the woman is seen on the ground with blood covering her head. Transit police said this occurred behind Union Station, near the 200 block of H St. NE.

Judea Lawton screamed as she watched the video.

“I know her,” she told WUSA9, “She’s a regular.”

Lawton thinks the woman may be homeless and may have mental health needs.

“I’ve seen her so many times that I do say hello and keep going but I’ve never seen her aggressive or in any way, provoking someone,” said Lawton.

Lawton is a person of color.

The videos online have drawn all kinds of reactions – some of them also racist.

At the bus stop on Monday, two young men told WUSA9 they still can’t believe the woman used the racial slur on a neighborhood bus. They also don’t condone the action that followed.

“It’s definitely wrong for the actions that they have shown,” said Jessup Collins.

“Just calm down a little bit and just think for people because sometimes people can do stuff to you that’s very hurtful, mentally or emotionally, but it’s up to you to give them that power,” said Deandre Jenkins.

WUSA9 asked the Metro Transit Police spokesperson if they can ban people involved in incidents like this from using the transportation system. We were told that’s something for the courts to decide.

Transit police said all of the people involved have been identified. They’re still investigating.

The woman who yelled the slur was treated at a local hospital and released.

