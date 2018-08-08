WASHINGTON -- A bicyclist was arrested for allegedly hitting a driver in the head with a bike lock and calling him the a racial slur in the Georgetown area early Monday morning.

D.C. police said the incident happened around 1:40 a.m. at 1201 Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest. The victim was driving when the suspect hit the victim's car with an unknown object and caused minor damage.

The victim then got out of the car and was then hit in the head with a metal bicycle u-lock, according to police. The suspect also called the man the n-word. Police said the victim was bleeding and had a two-inch cut.

The suspect, 25-year-old Maxim Smith, was arrested shortly after for assault and dangerous weapon (hate crime) and destruction of property.

