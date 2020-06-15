7 people displaced in NE DC fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known. No injuries were reported.

WASHINGTON — A fire forced seven people out of their homes early Monday morning, D.C. Fire and EMS officials said.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Half Moon Place in NE D.C. Responding crews saw smoke coming from the a two-and-a-half story house at the end of a row.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials said the fire involved the entire exterior of the home. They said the fire also extended inside the home, and eventually traveled to the home next door. Crews were able get the fire under control, officials said.

By around 2 a.m., crews had the fire knocked down and continue to hit hotspots, fire officials said in a tweet.

The Red Cross was called to help the people impacted by the fire. In total, seven people in the two homes were displaced by the fire, officials said.

Investigators were call to the scene around 2:30 a.m. to determine the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire, officials said.

Additional details were not immediately available.