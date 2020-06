Three right lanes of southbound I-95 are closed.

LAUREL, Md. — Traffic on southbound Interstate 95 is backed up after a large tour bus caught fire Friday morning. Three right lanes of southbound I-95 are closed.

The incident happened along I-95 just before Exit 33 at Maryland Route 198 in Laurel, Md.

There is considerable amount of damage to the back of what appears to be a tour-type bus. It appears that passengers from that bus are standing around.