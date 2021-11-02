Freezing rain on Saturday may cause issues across the DMV

Ice will accumulate Saturday in the area along with a wintry mix.

WASHINGTON — We're bracing for yet another round of winter weather this weekend, but this time, ice will be the main threat.

As low pressure moves toward the area Saturday, we'll see a wintry mix with mostly sleet and freezing rain.

Freezing rain could lead to ice forming on power lines, trees, cars, street signs and other objects. There will be slick spots on driveways, sidewalks and untreated roads. Depending on how much ice we get, there could also be power outages.

Higher up in the atmosphere temperatures will be relatively warmer, so most of the precipitation will fall as sleet or freezing rain.

Freezing rain falls as regular rain but melts on surfaces that are at and below freezing.

Valentine's Day is this weekend and the winter weather will move out by then, with a wintry mix early Sunday morning and clear by late morning. Highs Sunday will top out near 40.

The winter weather will start Saturday afternoon, so Saturday morning is clear for breakfast, brunch and running errands. Here is a look that the timeline for the wintry mix Saturday:

Timeline

Saturday

5 a.m. - 12 p.m. Mostly cloudy and cold. Most areas are dry during this time. Around noon a few areas south of D.C. will start to see freezing rain and sleet.

12 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Wintry mix across most of the Metro after 1 p.m. Sleet and freezing rain are likely. Southern Maryland will likely get cold rain.

5 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Wintry mix continues. At this point, ice has likely accumulated on trees, street signs, power lines, and untreated sidewalks and driveways. The critical time is 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

10 p.m. Saturday - 5 a.m. Sunday Wintry mix begins to lighten up and exit the area. Spotty freezing rain and sleet after 10 p.m. Most of it ends by 5 a.m.