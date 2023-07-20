5 people hit by driver in Georgetown University Hospital parking garage

WASHINGTON — Five people have been hospitalized after they were hit by a drive in a parking garage at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital Thursday. DC Fire and EMS crews said all five people are being treated at the hospital's emergency room.
Firefighters were called to the 3800 block of Reservoir Road Northwest around 1 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. When crews arrived, they found multiple people had been hit by a car. Firefighters said the driver of the car was also being evaluated at the scene.
Right now, it's not clear what led up to the crash. DC Police said one of the people struck is a woman who was said to be not conscious and not breathing.
Vito Maggiolo, public information officer for DC Fire and EMS, said the people struck were quickly rushed into the emergency room because the scene was directly adjacent to the ER entrance. As a result, Maggiolo said he did not have word on their conditions.
Maggiolo did say primary care was provided initially by an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department school resource officer, who happened to be at the hospital for an unrelated incident.
Police and firefighters have not offered any additional details. That includes the ages and conditions of the other four people hit.
Maggiolo said MPD is handling the crash investigation. He said there is no indication the crash was intentional, but police are still investigating.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional information. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
