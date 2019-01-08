WASHINGTON — Multiple arrests have been made in relation to sex trafficking of children offenses in various parts of the District, police said.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division, and special agents from the FBI's D.C. field office's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, announced the arrests Wednesday.

According to police, between April 25 and May 16, the suspects "knowingly recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, and maintained juveniles for commercial sex acts."

On Monday, 24-year-old Curtis Fowler of Southwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with "Sex Trafficking of Children," pursuant to a D.C. District Court arrest warrant, officials said.

On Tuesday, Willis Lewis, 45, Ashley Taylor, 26, Rodrick Barton, 23, -- all from Oxon Hill, Md. -- and Brittany Alleesse-Nancy Jones, 30, of Suitland, Md., were arrested and charged with "Sex Trafficking of Children," also pursuant to a D.C. District Court arrest warrant.

