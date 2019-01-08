WASHINGTON — A 41-year-old man has been arrested after recording a kid using the bathroom in Southeast, D.C., police said.

According to police, at around 12 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect unlawfully used a cell phone to record a juvenile using the bathroom in the 1500 block of South Capitol St., Southeast.

RELATED: Maryland art teacher charged with sex abuse of two juvenile male students

According to police, the suspect, Jeffrey Kalielwas, was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, Kaliel, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Voyeurism, police said.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.