WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C. is an amazing city that is rich with culture, diversity and vibrancy.

It is completely understandable why the District’s population surpassed 700,000 people for the fist time since the 1970’s last years, according to U.S. Census data.

However, there are some things people who move to D.C. need to know about the area before settling down.

#1 Do not walk your dog on Howard University’s historic campus.

Howard University is one of the most respected institutions in the country.

Treat it as such!

Howard was founded in the 60’s and has awarded more than 100,000 degrees.

The historically black university ranks among the highest producers of the nation's black professionals in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, engineering, nursing, architecture, religion, law, music, social work and education.

If you would not take your dog to use the bathroom on the University of Maryland’s main campus, why do it at the real HU?

Also, there is a park one block over.

#2 Everyone is “Joe.”

If your name is Joe and you are at a place where no one knows you but you keep hearing your name, do not worry about it.

D.C. natives refer to everyone as Joe.

If you are 26 and under, just change “Joe” to “Moe” and the rule still applies.

#3 Use proper etiquette when riding Metro

When riding metro, let riders off the train first.

This is simple. Before you board, let people off the train.

Also, when riding the escalators, walk on the left and stand on the right.

#4 Embrace the local culture

Finally, do not ever try to stop Go-go. The music is sewn into the fabric of the city.

From the late great Chuck Brown to Backyard, the roots of the uniquely D.C. music style run deep.

Go-go is the city’s soundtrack and no matter how much the demographics change, the city, the culture and the music will never be muted.

If you follow these simple rules, you will no longer be looked upon as a ‘gentrifier’ but a welcomed addition to the greatest city in the world.

