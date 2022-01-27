4 women found shot in Northwest DC hotel; police investigating

Police say one of the shooting victims is dead and the others were taken to the hospital.

WASHINGTON — One woman is dead and three other women are injured after they were found shot at a Days Inn hotel in Northwest Thursday morning, according to D.C. Police Department.

The incident happened on the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue, police said.

Officers found four female shooting victims inside the hotel. Police said one of the women died at the scene and the others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, there is no lookout for a suspect or suspects.

Officers are at the scene of the shooting investigating the circumstances.

WUSA9 reporter Matt Gregory is also at the scene and said police are investigating inside of the Days Inn Hotel.

The police activity has shut down streets in both directions between southbound Connecticut Avenue and Brandywine and Tilden streets.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

Four people shot in NW off Connecticut. Police investigating inside Days Inn. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/E5ytvERfAR — Matt Gregory (@MattGregoryNews) January 27, 2022

SHOOTING/4400 block of CONNECTICUT AVE NW/NO LOOKOUT/5269 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 27, 2022