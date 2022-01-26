x
Teen boy charged with armed robbery in NW DC

The Tuesday robbery happened in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery in Northwest D.C. Tuesday after taking out a handgun and demanding a victim’s property, according to police.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The victim complied with the teen’s demands, however, he was later found by police. Officers recovered a handgun while arresting the boy.

The suspect, from Southeast, D.C., was ultimately charged with armed robbery and carrying a pistol without a license.

The incident came the day before a separate incident involving teens that shocked the community Wednesday. A 13 and 14-year-old shot at each other in the middle of the day in Northeast D.C. The situation came to an end after an officer intervened. 

No one was hurt in the incident and both boys were arrested.

