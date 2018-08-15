WASHINGTON – The remains of three women found in a shallow grave have been identified, D.C. police said.
The three women have been identified as Jewel King, Verdell Jefferson and Dorothy Butts. They were last seen:
48-year old Jewel King, of Southwest, DC, who was reported missing on Thursday, April 13, 2006,
41-year old Verdell Jefferson, of Southeast, DC, who was reported missing on Tuesday, August 1, 2006.
43-year old Dorothy Butts, of Southeast, DC, who was reported missing on Monday, December 25, 2006,
In April, a man doing plumbing work made the discovery in a crawlspace at an apartment building in the 100 block of Wayne Place SE.
Police said two of the victims have gunshot wounds. The third victim suffered fractures.
In May, police announced that they were treating the case as a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.
Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by
text messaging 50411.