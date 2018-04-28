The skeletal remains of 3 females were discovered in an apartment building in SE DC, DC police say.

The first set of remains were discovered in a crawl space by workers performing construction on an apartment building in the 100 block of Wayne Place, Southeast on Wednesday.

They contacted police who transported the remains to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

DEATH INVESTIGATION: The @DCPoliceDept is working to figure out how 3 sets of human bones ended up behind an apartment building in Southeast DC. All of the remains belonged to females @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/jsAdwL1CJ0 — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) April 29, 2018

On Friday, the remains were confirmed to be human.

On Saturday, two additional sets of skeletal remains were recovered nearby.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that these skeletal remains were also human on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.

There is still a lot neighbors and police don’t know, such as —



How old were the people?

Was this an isolated event?

and How long were those bones lying here? @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/lSHcccKFOe — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) April 29, 2018

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.

