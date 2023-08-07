Shooting leaves 12-year-old girl injured in her Montgomery County home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot and injured in Montgomery County late Sunday night.
Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department responded to Sesame Seed Court, off of Clopper Road, in Germantown just after 11:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. Through an initial investigation, they were able to determine that gunshots were fired nearby and one of the rounds struck the foot of the girl. She was inside of her home at the time of the shooting.
The 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital to be treated for the injuries sustained in the shooting and is expected to recover.
Police say no suspect(s) has been placed in custody for the shooting. Currently, there are no details about a person of interest in the case.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or the suspect involved is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
