WASHINGTON — Following a break-in on March 23 that left windows smashed at his Anacostia restaurant, Busboys and Poets owner Andy Shalall is using the opportunity to turn a negative into a positive during the coronavirus outbreak.

The day after the shop was broken into Shalall was out front painting a mural over the plywood covering the broken glass. He's taken that idea a step further now, saying he'll hire artists to paint more murals. He's using a hashtag #PainttheStorefronts to spread a message of hope during uncertain times, both for artists and restaurant owners.

Artists were at the shop Tuesday working to brighten it up.

Shallal said he's going to paint the storefronts at all his stores to bring joy among recently closed shops. He explained his idea in an Instagram video, saying in part, "This is a time for inspiration, a time for joy, a time for hope."

Restaurants continue to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused nonessential businesses to close, and leaders to issue stay-at-home orders in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

News of Shallal's artistic endeavor reached chef Jose Andres, who said in a tweet, "Andy is the right leader for our beloved @washingtondc We will do anything to keep our communites safe, our people fed. @busboysandpoets is leading the way, and my restaurants are here to support that initiative too...@MayorBowser #PaintTheStorefronts"

