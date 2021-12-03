Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced bars, restaurants, gyms, and retail stores can reopen to 100 percent capacity Friday at 5 pm.

BETHESDA, Md. — While much of Maryland will allow businesses to fully reopen Friday, the state’s largest county remains undecided on the issue.

Montgomery County has not said whether it will follow Governor Larry Hogan’s plan to allow restaurants, bars, gyms, and retail to operate at 100 percent capacity on Friday at 5 pm.

Both Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the Montgomery County Department of Health & Human Services said they were surprised by Hogan’s Tuesday announcement.

Late Thursday, Elrich released a letter criticizing the state’s newest health guidance.

“It almost felt as though spring fever clouded some good judgment,” he wrote.

Elrich went on to write that he did not want to place faith in the decision-making of Maryland’s newest senior public health advisor and former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

“I am not inclined to follow the guidance of the Governor’s newly appointed health adviser, who was an integral part of the Trump Administration’s COVID response team,” Elrich said in the letter.

In a video, Elrich would also comment that now would not be the time to abandon all caution in Montgomery County.

While Elrich appears to oppose reopening on the scale Governor Hogan has proposed, he does not have the final say as to what rules Montgomery County will follow.

At 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Montgomery County Council will sit at the county’s Board of Health to hear and vote on a final plan.

Councilmember Will Jawando tweeted he does not support Governor Hogan’s plan. Council Hans Riemer said he is in favor of rolling back restrictions in Montgomery but not to the extent Hogan has proposed.

Another Montgomery County councilmember said they expect to have a robust conversation about rolling back restrictions on Friday as the county is aware its residents will likely travel to other jurisdictions that have rolled back restrictions.

This councilmember, who spoke on background, said that they felt Governor Hogan's actions are too fast and too risky. However, they feel there is a "middle ground" to support Montgomery County residents' health and the region's economy.

Besides Montgomery, Calvert County is the only Maryland county WUSA9 that has not received information regarding its reopening plans.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said her county would follow a “measured approach” to the state’s guidance Thursday. All other Maryland counties in the greater D.C. region say they will align with Maryland’s guidance.

Still, some Maryland businesses say the time is now to reopen. They include Silver Spring restaurant and bar, Fire Station 1, on Georgia Avenue.

“Montgomery County, in particular, has been a little bit hard on the restaurant industry in general,” Fire Station 1 General Manager Mike Edwards said.

He said he does not appreciate Montgomery County as one of the last jurisdictions in the state to decide whether it will follow the state’s new guidance. Edwards said it is hard for businesses like his to schedule staff on short notice.

“I would like a definitive yes or no so we can go ahead and formulate plans on how we're going to move forward,”

However, some Montgomery County residents like Aaron Lewis say they would prefer for the state to take a gradual approach to reopen instead of allowing businesses to operate at 100 percent altogether.

“I think I’d feel more comfortable once more people had the chance to get the vaccine,” he said.