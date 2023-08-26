Deadly shooting claims life of 18-year-old in DC

A second man was also injured in the shooting but is expected to survive.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot to death in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers heard gunshots in the 2000 block of 10th Street, Northwest just after 4 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they saw a man had been shot. That victim has since been identified as 18-year-old Keni Edwards of Southeast, DC.

DC Fire and EMS arrived to help Edwards, who died at a nearby hospital a short time later.

A second man was also injured in the shooting but is expected to survive. He was treated at the scene and released by DC Fire and EMS.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

There is no word on any possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411.

READ NEXT: