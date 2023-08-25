x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Southeast DC shooting leaves one dead

A call came in just after 7 p.m. about a shooting in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — One person was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A call came in just after 7 p.m. about a shooting in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was not conscious and not breathing at the time.

RELATED: Retired lieutenant sentenced after shooting special police officer to death after training at Anacostia Library

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The Homicide Unit was called to the scene.

It wasn't know what led up to the shooting.

RELATED: Murder suspect turns himself in to police in Montgomery Co.

No suspect information has been released.

No other details have been released.

RELATED: Virginia man shot and killed in NW DC

WATCH NEXT: Retired lieutenant sentenced after shooting special police officer to death after training session

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Before You Leave, Check This Out