Southeast DC shooting leaves one dead

A call came in just after 7 p.m. about a shooting in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

WASHINGTON — One person was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was not conscious and not breathing at the time.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The Homicide Unit was called to the scene.

It wasn't know what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

No other details have been released.