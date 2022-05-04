10-year-old boy dies following crash with Metrobus, mother says

Just days after losing her husband, Dematria Fultz has confirmed her 10-year-old son has also passed away.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on April 5, 2022, before Amir Fultz passed away.

A 10-year-old boy has died days after the van he was riding in with his father collided with a Metrobus, according to the boy's family.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE and Highview Place SE in D.C. According to investigators, the van was being driven by 47-year-old Demetrius Fultz when it collided with a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) bus.

Fultz died at the scene and his son, 10-year-old Amir who was riding in the van during the crash, was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital for help.

Just days later, Amir's mother Dematria Fultz has confirmed that Amir has passed away.

Dematria sat down with WUSA9 earlier this week and talked about the moment she knew something was wrong that Sunday morning when she looked out her window and saw emergency crews nearby.

"I saw the ambulance. I saw the police and the fire department. I didn’t know what was going on at the time," Fultz added, through tears. "When I went over there to see what was going on, I saw my husband's van crashed.”