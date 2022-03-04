Van driver dead, young passenger critically injured as van, Metrobus collide

WASHINGTON — The driver of a van is dead and a passenger is critically injured after a van collided with a Metrobus early Sunday morning, DC Fire and EMS reported.
The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE and Highview Place SE in Southeast D.C. According to DC Fire, a van collided with a Metrobus on the A8 route.
Two people inside the van suffered life-threatening injuries and DC Fire called for additional EMS units as entrapment was reported.
The driver of the van succumbed to his injuries and his passenger, a child, was taken to the hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
WMATA said that the bus operator and four passengers on board suffered minor injuries.
The roadway was closed for a time while a HAZMAT unit was attending a fuel spill. The incident remains under investigation by MPD.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.