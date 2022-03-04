x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Van driver dead, young passenger critically injured as van, Metrobus collide

According to DC Fire, a van collided with a Metrobus on the A8 route. The bus driver and 4 passengers suffered minor injuries.

WASHINGTON — The driver of a van is dead and a passenger is critically injured after a van collided with a Metrobus early Sunday morning, DC Fire and EMS reported. 

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE and Highview Place SE in Southeast D.C. According to DC Fire, a van collided with a Metrobus on the A8 route.

Two people inside the van suffered life-threatening injuries and DC Fire called for additional EMS units as entrapment was reported. 

The driver of the van succumbed to his injuries and his passenger, a child, was taken to the hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

WMATA said that the bus operator and four passengers on board suffered minor injuries. 

The roadway was closed for a time while a HAZMAT unit was attending a fuel spill. The incident remains under investigation by MPD. 

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Crash between Metrobus, van kills 1, injures 6